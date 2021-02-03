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$10,000 Bill Ripped In Half
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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60 views • February 03, 2021
The USA has never canceled its currency so a $100 bill from 1934 is still valid (in 2021) which is not the case for any nation in Europe. The US printed $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 notes in 1934 which are still legal tender. $500 billion US Dollars (paper) are circulating outside of the country, making it more difficult to switch to digital currency. The US will be last to move to digital currency.

1-minute, 25-second clip in which Perry Mason receives a ripped $10,000-bill and 2x$1,000-bills.

This is from the lawyer tv show Perry Mason, Season 1, Episode 14, "The Case of the Baited Hook". Released December 21, 1957.
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lawyerperry masontelevison show
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