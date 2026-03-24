Autism and Heavy Metal Toxicity

Karen Martel: Have you been using your products with autistic kids?

Chris Shade, PhD: Oh yeah, we did a ton on autism. I used to go to Autism One every year, and, you know, a lot of toxic kids there. And really, it was then that I formed the whole system the way it is, because they were so difficult to detoxify. Anything you give them, winds them up, and it's both immune wind up and neurological wind up. I had to, on one hand, try to calm the brain and the immune system, and, on the other hand, make a seamless relay of moving the toxins out and so getting the detoxification coupled to bile flow. And then binders right after it. It was huge to move the stuff, get it out of the GI and bind it. And then for calming down the neurological and immunological side we use CBD and or Gaba. That was brilliant, that would just calm them down. And then, boom, you could move the toxins, get them out, bind them, or wrap up your little detox show before the CBD or Gaba wore off.

6/3/2024 - The Impact of Heavy Metals TO Sex Hormones, Thyroid, Energy & Detox Tips with Dr. Chris Shade - Karen Martel Cert. Hormone Specialist: https://youtu.be/HAeaxB7wraE?si=8z6L05uO4OzFiMPc