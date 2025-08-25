MILITARY WHISTLEBLOWER: How Social Media Military Level Psyops are Manipulating You w/ Patrick Bergy

See the full ShadowGate Movie: https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/shadow-gate-2-0-full-movie

Military whistleblower Patrick Bergy rejoins the program to expose the social-media psyops he says were deployed against foreign targets worldwide—and how those same playbooks were turned inward in 2016, 2020, and beyond. Drawing on his firsthand experience, Bergy breaks down the tactics, tools, and signatures of coordinated influence operations and shows you how to spot them in real time.

-

We discuss how to recognize an operative—or someone being used as one—often a vulnerable or mentally unstable individual manipulated to incite chaos or disrupt a movement.

-

You can learn more or follow Patrick Bergy on LinkedIn by sesrching "Patrick Bergy".

*

*

