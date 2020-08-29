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The Pedophilic Elite (PizzaGate is not a theory)
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451 views • August 29, 2020
This video more than hints at the level of consciousness that is bearing down upon the good-hearted innocence of the people of this world. It is so cruel and unbelievable that most people cannot fathom the existence of it. To protect themselves they must dismiss it as conspiracy theory.
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