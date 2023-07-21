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Woke Sissies Are RUINING Sports: UFC Fighters Stand Against Woke Agenda
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143 views • July 21, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 20, 2023


Professional sports is full of some of the most PC, watered-down, sterilized, and cowardly men imaginable.

An0moly, musician and online personality, is here to talk about the emasculation of men in professional sports.

In basically every sports league, players are pressured to wear ridiculous pride night jerseys and join in over-the-top celebrations of homosexuality and transgenderism.

Pro sports is a woke, pathetic, emasculating joke.

However, there is one exception and that is Mixed Martial Arts.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has become the heroic exception to the gross left-wing march of every sports league.

In the UFC, athletes can say what they really believe about religion, Donald Trump, or whatever they want.

The UFC fighters do not apologize or grovel to the press.

UFC fighters are given free reign to say whatever they want at press conferences.

Sports may be the last bastion of unapologetic masculinity in American culture.

It is for this reason the radical Left has targeted sports.

They must continue to attack strong men so real men don’t take the country back.

This is a part of the globalist depopulation agenda because straight couples make babies.

A society full of emasculated and weak men don’t make babies.

Kamala Harris recently said depopulation is needed.

We need more athletes to stand up against this radical agenda and make masculinity great again.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3182li-woke-sissies-are-ruining-sports-ufc-fighters-stand-against-woke-agenda.html

Keywords
globalistwoketransgenderismdepopulationsportskamala harrisathletesufcfightersprofessional sportsmixed martial artsan0malysissiesstew petersruiningemasculation of menstand against wokepride night jerseyscelebrations of homosexualitystraight couples make babies
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