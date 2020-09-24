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How is This a Thing? 24th of September 2020 - Computing Forever
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32 views • September 23, 2020
How is This a Thing 24th of September 2020 - Computing Forever
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Brief Summary:
This study tests different messages about vaccinating against COVID-19 once the vaccine becomes available. Participants are randomized to 1 of 12 arms, with one control arm and one baseline arm. We will compare the reported willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 3 and 6 months of it becoming available between the 10 intervention arms to the 2 control arms.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/09/22/britons-are-swamping-emergency-services-line-rat-neighbours-report/
https://www.thejournal.ie/would-you-call-the-gardai-5211596-Sep2020/
https://greatgameindia.com/covid-19-bioterrorism-book/
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Brief Summary:
This study tests different messages about vaccinating against COVID-19 once the vaccine becomes available. Participants are randomized to 1 of 12 arms, with one control arm and one baseline arm. We will compare the reported willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 3 and 6 months of it becoming available between the 10 intervention arms to the 2 control arms.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/09/22/britons-are-swamping-emergency-services-line-rat-neighbours-report/
https://www.thejournal.ie/would-you-call-the-gardai-5211596-Sep2020/
https://greatgameindia.com/covid-19-bioterrorism-book/
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