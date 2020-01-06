© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking :Jan 6,2020 :New Charges LA Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sexual assault
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • January 06, 2020
Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault.
Weinstein faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, in addition to the similar charges laid against him in New York City. The jury selection for that trial began Monday.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, according to a Monday news release. Arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.
The alleged attacks took place in two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Weinstein faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, in addition to the similar charges laid against him in New York City. The jury selection for that trial began Monday.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, according to a Monday news release. Arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.
The alleged attacks took place in two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.