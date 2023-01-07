TUCKER: The Lies They Have Told You About What Happened On J6 Have Proven Very Useful To The Biden Administration And Permanent Washington.





“On the basis of a holy created myth on what happened that day, the Biden Pentagon conducted an unprecedented political purge of the entire U.S. Military. The FBI and various Intel agencies increased their control over American media. And most obviously the DOJ has prosecuted and jailed hundreds of nonviolent political protestors whose crimes were having the wrong opinions.”