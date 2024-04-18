Create New Account
Runs On The Bank Are Real
Son of the Republic
The move to a cashless society is coming faster than we imagined.

Customers at western banks report being told they can’t withdraw cash from their accounts.

The IMF warns that a banking collapse and bank runs could come with cyber attacks on the financial industry.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | High Alert! IMF Warns Of Banking Collapse & Bank Runs, Poland Blocks Ukraine Border (18 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4q81h5-high-alert-imf-warns-of-banking-collapse-and-bank-runs-poland-blocks-ukrain.html

fiat currencycyber attackconfiscationusuryinflationcashless societybanksterdigital currencycentral bankcurrency wardebt slaverybail inbanking crisisbanking cartelbanking collapsecbdccurrency debasementcurrency devaluationbank runclayton morrisnatali morrisdebt enslavementmoney changer

