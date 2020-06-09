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Urgent Dreams of 9-6-20 Possible War in the South China Sea
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51 views • September 06, 2020
Two dreams back to back of air battles in the South China Sea. It speaks of potential war, and also of distraction once again to damage Trumps' reelection, as also my be the reason for the confrontations.
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