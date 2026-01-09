Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 10.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"I Come to purify you and prepare you in spirit and matter so that you understand the Inspirations of the Father and then take them to your brothers and sisters with the same purity with which I gave them to you.

You will demonstrate that this Doctrine is not a theory; that it has not been extracted from books, that it contains in its Truth the Message of the Holy Spirit.

I Come to prepare you because life on earth will change every day and what is peace today, tomorrow will be war; what today seems seems to be light to people, tomorrow will cause them confusion. Humanity prepares its many weapons for battle, you prepare yours.

In prayer and in the practice of my Doctrine, people will find the Light. In the practice of my Law, my new soldiers will find strength, and when the days of pain come, you will unite to give yourselves courage and pray for all."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 10, Verses 18-21





Love, -James