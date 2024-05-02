Co-Chair Election Integrity Team, Barry Mugridge

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Carolyn Richards speaks with the Co-Chair of the Election Integrity Team, Barry Mugridge. Barry talks about why he decided to get involved with the St. Clair County GOP and being appointed to the St. Clair County Board of Canvassers.
For more information visit https://www.checkmyvote.org/
