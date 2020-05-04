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Pompeo: ‘Enormous Evidence’ Coronavirus Originated in Wuhan Lab  - 1914-9A
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19 views • May 04, 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “enormous evidence” that coronavirus originated in the Wuhan lab and not a wet market, as some have suspected. RADDATZ: I want to turn to China, with intelligence officials, as we mentioned, saying that the Chinese government intentionally concealed the severity of COVID-19 from the international community in early January, while it stockpiled medical supplies. In terms of international concealing, I assume you think they did that intentionally to keep as many masks for themselves as possible. Will there be some sort of retaliation?   Pompeo: ‘Enormous Evidence’ Coronavirus Originated in Wuhan Lab – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/esoN30qD0Sf 
 
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