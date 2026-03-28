THE REMOVAL OF THE VEIL: Pete Matisoo Exposes the Puppet Masters





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Apocalypse doesn't mean the end of the world. It means the removal of the veil. And that veil is being ripped off in real time.





In this revelatory briefing, Pete Matisoo breaks down the hidden architecture of global deception—from the City of London's centuries-old illusionist tactics to the DARPA origins of social media designed as "Life Log" to build digital models of human behavior for mass manipulation.





Matisoo pulls the thread on Venezuela—the epicenter of election theft—revealing the software at the heart of America's voting machines originated with Venezuelan engineers working in collaboration with MIT, with source code housed at Smartmatic. The same system that stole Venezuela's elections was exported to the United States. The illusion of a free and fair election system is just that: an illusion.





He connects the cartel arteries running through Venezuela's Margarita Island—a training ground for the IRGC and Hezbollah—to the sleeper cells trafficked into America through the same drug and human trafficking routes. The wars in Iran, the collapse in Venezuela, the crisis in Cuba—all orchestrated by the same hands in the City of London, funding both sides of every conflict.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.