BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE REMOVAL OF THE VEIL: Pete Matisoo Exposes the Puppet Masters
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
130 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 2 days ago

THE REMOVAL OF THE VEIL: Pete Matisoo Exposes the Puppet Masters


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77if4a-why-the-tribunals-are-already-underway-eyes-on-gitmo-the-500-million-expans.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Apocalypse doesn't mean the end of the world. It means the removal of the veil. And that veil is being ripped off in real time.


In this revelatory briefing, Pete Matisoo breaks down the hidden architecture of global deception—from the City of London's centuries-old illusionist tactics to the DARPA origins of social media designed as "Life Log" to build digital models of human behavior for mass manipulation.


Matisoo pulls the thread on Venezuela—the epicenter of election theft—revealing the software at the heart of America's voting machines originated with Venezuelan engineers working in collaboration with MIT, with source code housed at Smartmatic. The same system that stole Venezuela's elections was exported to the United States. The illusion of a free and fair election system is just that: an illusion.


He connects the cartel arteries running through Venezuela's Margarita Island—a training ground for the IRGC and Hezbollah—to the sleeper cells trafficked into America through the same drug and human trafficking routes. The wars in Iran, the collapse in Venezuela, the crisis in Cuba—all orchestrated by the same hands in the City of London, funding both sides of every conflict.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
operation mockingbirdall wars are bankers warssocial media manipulationvenezuela election theftsun tzu warfare deceptionapocalypse removal of veilwizard of oz curtaincity of london controldarpa facebook life logsmartmatic election fraudirgc hezbollah trainingcartel trafficking routesdigital model controlwhitewashed tombstonesdeception illusion magician
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy