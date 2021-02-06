ABOLUTE PROOF ** - ‘My Pillow’ Mike Lindell goes VIRAL Exposing SHOCKING Proof of Trump Win 2020 ** - 5/Feb/2021

** Mike Lindell, Mary Fanning, and Brannon Howse Present the Docu-movie : "Absolute Proof"

Exposing Election Fraud and the Theft of America by Enemies Foreign and Domestic.

** Comments:

• God Protect thsoe who love him your rightous God will bless you.

• biden and congress are totally out of control. The military needs to do something with this mutiny to the United States of America!!!

• We are all forwarding to others to get this information out.

• I still remember the second that a pipe “broke” and I thought: “It sure did because this stolen election reeks of shit!”

• Fight for the truth. Name and shame. Such treason

• Democrats involved in Electoral Fraud must be arrested.

• way to stand up for truth to bad our leaders and the justice system is so corrupt and un American

• Everyone should be like Mike. You have some balls sir. A true patriot. I'm not a religious man but I appreciate what you are doing for this country.

• This information needs to be shared with someone who can do something about it. We have been hearing what they did but no one goes further with it. I pray the courts will listen.

• I knew it , Biden should be recalled and all his executive orders tossed out and put Trump back in,

• Joe Biden is not the president of the United States.

• Where's this guy been for so long He's a natural .... Donald here's your first news anchor for your new Media company

• Well done Sir... Don't get mad get even!! They need to hear this and the MSM can't ignore it. 80 million Americans need to know the truth. Their votes don't count!! Scandalous.

• We can't even steal a pack of bologna if we're hungry..stupid judges would throw us in jail..These guys stole a Presidential Election..judges don't even give a f##×..