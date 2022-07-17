Gold is for Jews; Paper is for Goyim

Paul Volcker (former Fed Head) admitted that Federal Reserve Notes are for the Gentiles. Gold is for the Jews.

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Recorded July 17, 2022

“My Meeting With A Former Fed Chairman and How He Hints the True Power of Gold” @ https://odysee.com/@itmtrading:a/my-meeting-with-a-former-fed-chairman:e

“Zimbabwe to sell gold coins as local currency weakens” @ https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/business/zimbabwe-to-sell-gold-coins-as-local-currency-weakens-3869992

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com