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The Great Reset’ World leaders to harness COVID and pursue 'sinister' climate agenda
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67 views • October 15, 2020
Sky News host Rowan Dean about World Economic Forum in Davos
The Great Reset World COVID and climate agenda for the final taking over of our lives
Will the lockdowns, the destruction of businesses, the suppression of dissent, curfews, strong-arm police tactics, become the ‘new normal'?
The Great Reset World COVID and climate agenda for the final taking over of our lives
Will the lockdowns, the destruction of businesses, the suppression of dissent, curfews, strong-arm police tactics, become the ‘new normal'?
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