Mike Adams Sermon 092 - Acts Ch 7 - God condemns Israel as the Tabernacle of Moloch that MURDERED Jesus and worships Remphan

- Peter and the Apostles Arrested (0:03)
- The Multiplying Disciples and the Seven Men Chosen (2:15)
- Stephen's Work and False Accusations (4:52)
- Stephen's Defense and the History of Israel (7:26)
- Moses and the Prophet Like Him (11:05)
- God's Condemnation of Israel (16:12)
- The Symbol of the Star of David (18:58)
- The Destruction of Israel and the Antichrist (27:06)
- The Control of Israel Over the United States (30:40)
- The Final Condemnation of Israel (32:59)
