Mike Morales Has Passed Away - Thank You, Mike, For All You Gave To Us -- Neverlosetruth

• @Mike Morales R.I.P.https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my backup channels on odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.
neverlosetruth2
odysee
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0?view=content
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth1932/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.