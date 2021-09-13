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Pastor & Former Teacher Warns of "Evil" in Public Schools, Calls for Exodus
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130 views • September 13, 2021
Pastor and longtime Oklahoma public school teacher Dr. James Taylor, who was recently removed from his school for refusing to wear a face mask, is warning parents that there is "evil" in government schools and that they should get their children out. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman for the show Conversations That Matter, Dr. Taylor also explains how Critical Race Theory is being taught even in conservative states. Also in this interview, the pastor talks about his book on using biblical standards in politics and how important that is. The most important issue on that front is abortion, because if political candidates support the slaughter of unborn babies, that is an indication of deep problems.
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