Investigative Journalist Janet Phelan - On Getting Too Close To The Mark

Veteran investigative journalist Janet Phelan (http://www.buymeacoffee.com/JanetPhelan), author of the exposé "At the Breaking Point of History: How Decades of U.S. Duplicity Enabled the Pandemic" (https://www.amazon.com/At-Breaking-Point-History-Duplicity/dp/1634243684/ref=sr_1_1) and contributing writer for The Activist Post (https://www.activistpost.com/tag/janet-phelan) is aware of the "snake venom theory" recently publicized by Dr. Bryan Ardis, and did a great interview with him on Dr. Ardis' channel (https://www.brighteon.com/e1137d72-7d7e-4340-aad7-23c044340596). As the video explains, Dr. Ardis found that synthetic snake venom peptides had been used in modern drug "medicines" for years and that snake bite could cause all the symptoms of "COVID." His research also confirmed what Dr. Kaufmann, Dr. Cowan and others had realized, that there was no proof the SARs Cov-2 "virus" exists or causes any disease. He, like others who have looked into the PCR "test" hoax, found that PCR is a lab procedure, not a test for disease, and cannot diagnose anything.

In other words, the "pandemic," with "cases" defined by PCR bogus test results, was and is a malicious fabrication, an attack on humanity. Many signs point to synthetic snake venom peptides causing the symptoms of "COVID," but how was the venom distributed to people for their consumption to make them sick or die, in order to promote deadly vaccines? Dr. Ardis postulated the water system may be at least one of the vectors chosen (https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html). For this theory, he was immediately attacked even by many who knew the virus was unproven to exist, because they said the public water system would dilute the poison too much and could not target anyone specifically. They did not know that Janet Phelan's work had already proven them wrong. We discussed that with Janet on Lost Arts Radio in July 2022, not realizing at the time the price she would pay for uncovering too much of the truth. We'll get into the punishing personal attacks she continues to endure, in our discussion. We hope you'll be listening to this courageous reporter's story, and help us overcome the censorship by sharing it everywhere.

