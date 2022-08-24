Jab ‘The Greatest Regret Of My Life’ Says Dan Bongino

Dan Bongino is worried about the science that proves the vaccine damages the immune system.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Dan Bongino Reveals Why Getting COVID Vaccinated Is ‘The Greatest Regret Of My Life’

(Video is in the middle of the article)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/dan-bongino-reveals-getting-covid-vaccinated-greatest-regret-life/





2. Steve Bannon and Dr Malone. The vaccinated are the ones dying in the hospitals.

https://rumble.com/v1h29gh-dr.-malone-faucis-resignation-will-cause-the-establishment-to-ramp-up-censo.html





3. Info Wars - Alex Jones - Lancet Medical Journal Confirms Covid Vax Causes Collapse of Human Autoimmune System

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6305759125945b1e19faa3c8