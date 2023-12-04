Create New Account
Dating in the Post-COVID Era 💘 Chapter 4 of my book for men, Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender
jroseland
Published 16 hours ago

Most of your life you’ve probably made friends and met girls randomly in public venues like bars, parties, and social networking websites, but what’s going to be fruitful in the post-COVID era is ingratiating yourself with "secret societies." In this audio chapter, I detail 12 venues and activities that will be fruitful...


My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

