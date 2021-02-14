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"A Republic, if you can keep it."
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286 views • February 14, 2021
Scary stuff, in a way mirrors what we are experiencing right now in America. This video that explains how easily we get to the slippery slope from a treasured republic to an oligarchy. Without law, there can be no freedom, the key principle that differentiates a democracy from a republic. Outside Independence Hall when the Constitutional Convention of 1787 ended, Mrs. Powel of Philadelphia asked Benjamin Franklin, "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded, "A republic, if you can keep it." Enjoy.
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