PAM BONDI DESTROYED OVER EPSTEIN! - Loses Her Mind When Questioned! - Obvious Coverup!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2676 followers
240 views • 5 days ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the congressional hearings regarding the coverup of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes as Attorney General Pam Bondi is questioned and forced to testify on the matter.


In this video, we play clips of back and forth with Representative Thomas Massie, Rep. Lieu, Rep. Goldman, Repeat Moskowitz and Rep. Crocket with AG Pam Bondi.


Much of the questions turned into rabid shouting matches where Pam Bondi used almost entirely "what aboutisms" to avoid actual answers.


When asked why she redacted names of abusers and why she was covering up for child trafficking networks, she would simply respond "what about Merrick Garland?" Okay, but Bondi is the current AG, so while yes, it is clear that Garland also covered for these things, Bondi is currently doing so. So how is that an answer?


Bondi also responded to several questions about victims (many of whom were in the audience at the hearings) by saying the DOW and NASDAQ are doing well, so why are we talking about this?


Because there were thousands of underage victims. How can a moral people ignore this?


They can't.


We've been talking about Epstein since 2009. It matters no who is the president. This isn't new to us, yet every excuse we get is, "what about the other guy? Where were you then?" In the same place asking the same questions as this blatant blackmail ring is covered up.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2026

