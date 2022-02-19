U.S. Warns CCP To Cooperate With Investigating The Virus Origins

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In the live broadcast on February 16, Miles Guo revealed that Biden told Xi Jinping in order for the U.S. not to cut diplomatic relationships with the CCP, the CCP must cooperate with the investigation of CCP virus origins.
In light of the recent violence against Asian Americans in the United States, and given the potential mutilation and threat to Asians, Miles Guo said that the investigation will probably be set off by protests from China’s neighboring countries. Global protests will then start. He further alleged that the CCP must be held accountable for the virus and vaccine disaster.