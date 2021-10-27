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New Jersey News Covers Impact of Veritas Investigation Into Gov. Murphy Re-Election Campaign [27.10.2021]
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30 views • October 27, 2021
6,562 views Oct 27, 2021
Project Veritas Action - 231K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TLLMQs1TYAs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE8w-v6Gg4j3ze3oX-urEw
Project Veritas Action - 231K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TLLMQs1TYAs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE8w-v6Gg4j3ze3oX-urEw
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