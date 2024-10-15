Laith Marouf & Dimitri Lascaris tour relief efforts in Lebanon. P1: A Walk on Hamra St, Beirut.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamra, the downtown Beirut district famous for coffee shops and clothe stores, has become one of the major neighbourhoods housing the internally displaced in Lebanon since Zionist major attacks started a few weeks a go. Laith and Dimitri toured the area to examine the situation; in Part 1 of the series they walk Hamra street and talk about the changes in the neighbourhood.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 12/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇