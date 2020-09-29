Second O'Keefe Video Drops : Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot."We don't care illegal."

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The video then features several allegations made by local Somalis regarding the alleged scheme - including Rep. Ilhan Omar's direct involvement.
“She's [Ilhan Omar] the one who came up with all this [pay-for-vote],” said one source who added. “She's [Ilhan Omar] the one, somehow. Nobody knew, but, yeah, this is something like new with Ilhan [Omar].”
Jamal Omar said cash for votes is an open secret in Minneapolis. "The techniques that he [Ali Isse] uses to exchange money for vote -- that's not a secret. It's, it's open, and everybody knows about it," he said. “$200, $300 per ballot received!” -Project Veritas
"Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn't part of this," said Omar Jamal - a Somali community insider and chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group. "Unless you're from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it."
According to Jamal, senior Ilhan Omar staffer Ali Isse Gainey is at the center of the vote-buying scheme.
Jamal also said that Ilhan Omar operatives would accompany Somali residents to the voting booth and do the actual voting for the person.
"They help us at the voting booth. They allow them to help us," said one Minneapolis ballot harvester recorded on hidden camera. "They go inside with us and help us, and they actually do that inside there."
Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/political/minneapolis-police-investigating-alleged-cash-ballots-voter-fraud-ilhan-omar-supporters
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV7oDl8yDZk&;feature=emb_title
Project Veritas