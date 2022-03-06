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LEO ZAGAMI EXPLAINS WHAT THE ILLUMINATI WANT FROM WAR IN UKRAINE
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137 views • March 06, 2022
Leo Zagami Explains What The Illuminati Want From War In Ukraine
He says what I've been saying all along...and what #PROMETHEUS, played by President Donald John Trump, has told us all for FIFTEEN SEASONS...
FIRE
THEM
ALL
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https://banned.video/watch?id=621fd646b27de041b8e3ea6c
BTW - if you haven't seen this, watch my copy on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vwkafj-the-nuclear-scare-scam-receipts-from-jsf.html
I see no need to clutter services with the same video as everyone else; this has the GOODS
Interesting comment:
GoldChaos999
2 days ago
The endgame for Putin is him ruling a big Eurasian Empire. I don't know what it will be called. It could go by some name like Federal Republic of Peoples of Russia and Eurasia (I'm just guessing, I've no idea). But it involves (from East to West): Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, and what is today known as Turkey, as well as Syria and Lebanon.
Don't be surprised if very soon another big war breaks out between Turkey and Russia, and Russia invades from Syria. That's when the real holy war will begin and will result in bringing back Constantinople, splitting Turkey into several parts, giving one part to Armenia (as reparations for the genocide), one to Kurds (forming a Kurdish Republic) then the rest will be split into two major parts, the Western Turkey which will encompass areas along the Mediterranean coast, and another part which consists of Central Turkey and areas around the Black Sea coast. Constantinople will be a special zone with it's own specific level of autonomy.
By then NATO will fall apart, as the process of falling apart has already begun. The process of NATO falling apart will follow several steps:
1. EU splits in two, with Germany forming it's own block of nations who do not want to go against Russia, for various reasons, mostly economic, and the French forming another block, mostly consisting of old Western Roman Empire Mediterranean nations. Both blocks will want to form their own military alliances and strengthen their militaries.
2. Trump takes over America and leaves NATO, focuses on conquering Canada, Greenland and the entire Caribbean.
3. Balkan NATO nations are left behind, some join Russia, some are forced to join. Turkey at the same time moves in on the Balkans, which leads to a war with Russia.
All of this will happen so fast your head will spin.
He says what I've been saying all along...and what #PROMETHEUS, played by President Donald John Trump, has told us all for FIFTEEN SEASONS...
FIRE
THEM
ALL
Save 40% on Brain Force Ultra today! Flip the switch and supercharge your state of mind! https://www.infowarsstore.com/brain-force-ultra?ims=crgbn&;utm_campaign=bfultrabanned&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=banner&utm_content=bfultrabanned
https://banned.video/watch?id=621fd646b27de041b8e3ea6c
BTW - if you haven't seen this, watch my copy on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vwkafj-the-nuclear-scare-scam-receipts-from-jsf.html
I see no need to clutter services with the same video as everyone else; this has the GOODS
Interesting comment:
GoldChaos999
2 days ago
The endgame for Putin is him ruling a big Eurasian Empire. I don't know what it will be called. It could go by some name like Federal Republic of Peoples of Russia and Eurasia (I'm just guessing, I've no idea). But it involves (from East to West): Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, and what is today known as Turkey, as well as Syria and Lebanon.
Don't be surprised if very soon another big war breaks out between Turkey and Russia, and Russia invades from Syria. That's when the real holy war will begin and will result in bringing back Constantinople, splitting Turkey into several parts, giving one part to Armenia (as reparations for the genocide), one to Kurds (forming a Kurdish Republic) then the rest will be split into two major parts, the Western Turkey which will encompass areas along the Mediterranean coast, and another part which consists of Central Turkey and areas around the Black Sea coast. Constantinople will be a special zone with it's own specific level of autonomy.
By then NATO will fall apart, as the process of falling apart has already begun. The process of NATO falling apart will follow several steps:
1. EU splits in two, with Germany forming it's own block of nations who do not want to go against Russia, for various reasons, mostly economic, and the French forming another block, mostly consisting of old Western Roman Empire Mediterranean nations. Both blocks will want to form their own military alliances and strengthen their militaries.
2. Trump takes over America and leaves NATO, focuses on conquering Canada, Greenland and the entire Caribbean.
3. Balkan NATO nations are left behind, some join Russia, some are forced to join. Turkey at the same time moves in on the Balkans, which leads to a war with Russia.
All of this will happen so fast your head will spin.
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