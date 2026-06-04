BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ceasefire in Lebanon is an illusory dream - Zionist psychopath Ben Gvir
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • Yesterday

Ceasefire in Lebanon is an illusory dream — Zionist psychopath Ben Gvir

Adding:

🚨 Breaking: Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan agreed by the Lebanese and Israeli governments in U.S.-mediated talks, as Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday and said it wouldn't be withdrawing from the south.

Adding:

Serbian UN Peacekeeper Killed, Two Spanish Soldiers Injured in Southern Lebanon Attack

A Serbian soldier serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) was killed after being seriously wounded in a mortar attack on a peacekeeper position near Marjayoun in southern Lebanon. Two Spanish soldiers also sustained minor injuries and are reported to be out of danger.

UNIFIL confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the attack and condemned the increase in shelling across the area, urging all parties to ensure the safety of UN personnel.

Israel accused Hezbollah of launching the mortar rounds, although the United Nations has not officially assigned responsibility.

Spain condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Serbian contingent and all personnel deployed as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

The UN has also reported a rise in the number of “impacts” recorded across southern Lebanon. On Tuesday alone, 847 incidents were registered, the vast majority attributed to Israeli fire, according to the latest available UNIFIL data.

Deliberate attacks against peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and could amount to war crimes.

Adding:

Israel pushes deeper illegal West Bank annexation
 
The Zionist state’s genocidal Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who wields significant clout over the West Bank Civil Administration, has announced a new sweeping settlement project in the occupied region.
 
The project envisions around 2,000 new houses on Palestinian land:

🔶 1,006 housing units in a new settlement near Jerusalem
 
🔶 Over 920 near Nablus

🔶 234 near Hebron.
 

💬 “We are continuing to build the Land of Israel in practice,” said Smotrich, notorious for preaching full annexation of Gaza as “a success that we will achieve."
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Douglas Harrington
House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

Garrison Vance
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy