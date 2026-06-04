Ceasefire in Lebanon is an illusory dream — Zionist psychopath Ben Gvir

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🚨 Breaking: Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan agreed by the Lebanese and Israeli governments in U.S.-mediated talks, as Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday and said it wouldn't be withdrawing from the south.

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Serbian UN Peacekeeper Killed, Two Spanish Soldiers Injured in Southern Lebanon Attack



A Serbian soldier serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) was killed after being seriously wounded in a mortar attack on a peacekeeper position near Marjayoun in southern Lebanon. Two Spanish soldiers also sustained minor injuries and are reported to be out of danger.



UNIFIL confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the attack and condemned the increase in shelling across the area, urging all parties to ensure the safety of UN personnel.



Israel accused Hezbollah of launching the mortar rounds, although the United Nations has not officially assigned responsibility.



Spain condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Serbian contingent and all personnel deployed as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.



The UN has also reported a rise in the number of “impacts” recorded across southern Lebanon. On Tuesday alone, 847 incidents were registered, the vast majority attributed to Israeli fire, according to the latest available UNIFIL data.



Deliberate attacks against peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and could amount to war crimes.

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Israel pushes deeper illegal West Bank annexation



The Zionist state’s genocidal Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who wields significant clout over the West Bank Civil Administration, has announced a new sweeping settlement project in the occupied region.



The project envisions around 2,000 new houses on Palestinian land:



🔶 1,006 housing units in a new settlement near Jerusalem



🔶 Over 920 near Nablus



🔶 234 near Hebron.





💬 “We are continuing to build the Land of Israel in practice,” said Smotrich, notorious for preaching full annexation of Gaza as “a success that we will achieve."