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Spirit Of Insanity Has Been Loosed Upon The Planet - Mass Killers Being Made (Prophetic Dream)
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42 views • March 13, 2020
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The Spirit of Insanity has been Loosed on Planet Earth:
Mental Hospital Dream
Given to Prophet Elisabeth Elijah on October 1, 2011.
"The spirit of insanity has been loosed on this world, where evil is called good, and good is called evil. Killers can start ... I mean, it is insane! You see these little kids killing each other. They are killing their parents. The spirit of insanity has been loosed. And in my dream—I know one way—there has been an experiment going on. It is going to get far worse.
It was like I was seeing inside of a mental hospital in my dream. I was watching this and as the patients slept, (men and women) there was a noise that came on over the internet—no, I'm sorry—not internet. Forgive me for that. I meant to say intercom. Gosh, I hope it is not [over the] internet. Who knows? ... But there was a noise that came on the intercom. (It may be used on the internet, I don't know). But it was just a small noise, just a small noise that would trigger mind control, mind programming to go into certain patients.
And when they woke up (in my dream), I saw that they had been turned into killers. I saw them walking down the hall and they just looked like normal patients—you know—dressed in street clothes. And then, all of a sudden, they had a knife. And to the other patients that were not under this control—I mean you have to have some test patients, I guess, the doctors thought [so]—they would kill them and they started stabbing them.
Now I realize that dreams are symbolic. So, I am not saying that in these mental hospitals that they are actually allowing patients with knives to go and stab people, but there is something that has happened evidently: where drugs have been given or hypnosis, some form of mind control and they have literally been making killers out of men and women. And it is going to get worse ...
Then what happened was the doctors let the patients out and these same killers, who were supposed to be serial killers by the way—they wouldn't just kill one time and they would kill with out a conscience. And they had to look completely normal. And I saw that, I saw the hospital open the door and all of these were free to walk around this large city. And they just looked like normal people, until a certain sound, sign, whatever it is, however they program their minds, something would happen. Whether it was the ringing of a telephone—I don't know what it is ... but all of a sudden in particular, this woman was walking across the street—she looked totally normal --an attractive woman.
A car was waiting at a light. The window was rolled down. And I'm watching this as a spectator. And this woman at the wheel was very pregnant. And this woman [who] was crossing the street was walking toward the car, like to go past it. But instead (the window was open), she had this huge butcher knife. She just reached her arm in and she just stabbed the woman in the stomach. The woman didn't have a chance (in the car).
So basically, my dream is a warning about mental hospitals. Be careful, be very careful of hospitals. Be very careful of that which they call mental hospitals. Careful of surgeries—where they put tracking devices in you and chips—this world is insane.
Only if you are truly born again, HOLY SPIRIT filled, walking in obedience to YAHUSHUA, washed in the shed Blood of YAHUSHUA Ha MASHIACH are you going to be spared from that Spirit of Insanity.
Pray against it. Pray that your family will be protected from the spirit of insanity. I don't know what they are doing. I don't know if they are putting it in the food, in the water, in the air, like they do [with] diseases. I'm just telling you if you're not washed in the shed blood of YAHUSHUA and if you are not truly born again and HOLY SPIRIT filled—and I don't mean with head knowledge—you better make sure you have it in your heart. You better be totally sold out one-thousand percent 1000% mind, body, spirit and soul and have no doubt that you belong to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH also called JESUS CHRIST in the King James Bible or else the spirit of insanity will come upon you."
***
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
The Spirit of Insanity has been Loosed on Planet Earth:
Mental Hospital Dream
Given to Prophet Elisabeth Elijah on October 1, 2011.
"The spirit of insanity has been loosed on this world, where evil is called good, and good is called evil. Killers can start ... I mean, it is insane! You see these little kids killing each other. They are killing their parents. The spirit of insanity has been loosed. And in my dream—I know one way—there has been an experiment going on. It is going to get far worse.
It was like I was seeing inside of a mental hospital in my dream. I was watching this and as the patients slept, (men and women) there was a noise that came on over the internet—no, I'm sorry—not internet. Forgive me for that. I meant to say intercom. Gosh, I hope it is not [over the] internet. Who knows? ... But there was a noise that came on the intercom. (It may be used on the internet, I don't know). But it was just a small noise, just a small noise that would trigger mind control, mind programming to go into certain patients.
And when they woke up (in my dream), I saw that they had been turned into killers. I saw them walking down the hall and they just looked like normal patients—you know—dressed in street clothes. And then, all of a sudden, they had a knife. And to the other patients that were not under this control—I mean you have to have some test patients, I guess, the doctors thought [so]—they would kill them and they started stabbing them.
Now I realize that dreams are symbolic. So, I am not saying that in these mental hospitals that they are actually allowing patients with knives to go and stab people, but there is something that has happened evidently: where drugs have been given or hypnosis, some form of mind control and they have literally been making killers out of men and women. And it is going to get worse ...
Then what happened was the doctors let the patients out and these same killers, who were supposed to be serial killers by the way—they wouldn't just kill one time and they would kill with out a conscience. And they had to look completely normal. And I saw that, I saw the hospital open the door and all of these were free to walk around this large city. And they just looked like normal people, until a certain sound, sign, whatever it is, however they program their minds, something would happen. Whether it was the ringing of a telephone—I don't know what it is ... but all of a sudden in particular, this woman was walking across the street—she looked totally normal --an attractive woman.
A car was waiting at a light. The window was rolled down. And I'm watching this as a spectator. And this woman at the wheel was very pregnant. And this woman [who] was crossing the street was walking toward the car, like to go past it. But instead (the window was open), she had this huge butcher knife. She just reached her arm in and she just stabbed the woman in the stomach. The woman didn't have a chance (in the car).
So basically, my dream is a warning about mental hospitals. Be careful, be very careful of hospitals. Be very careful of that which they call mental hospitals. Careful of surgeries—where they put tracking devices in you and chips—this world is insane.
Only if you are truly born again, HOLY SPIRIT filled, walking in obedience to YAHUSHUA, washed in the shed Blood of YAHUSHUA Ha MASHIACH are you going to be spared from that Spirit of Insanity.
Pray against it. Pray that your family will be protected from the spirit of insanity. I don't know what they are doing. I don't know if they are putting it in the food, in the water, in the air, like they do [with] diseases. I'm just telling you if you're not washed in the shed blood of YAHUSHUA and if you are not truly born again and HOLY SPIRIT filled—and I don't mean with head knowledge—you better make sure you have it in your heart. You better be totally sold out one-thousand percent 1000% mind, body, spirit and soul and have no doubt that you belong to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH also called JESUS CHRIST in the King James Bible or else the spirit of insanity will come upon you."
***
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
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