⚡️Finnish press reports that Russia is building a new military base near the border with Finland for the first time in a long time

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⚡️—The Finnish press reports that Russia is building a new military base near the border with Finland for the first time in a long time.
The base in the Novaya Vilga area near Petrozavodsk is designed for 4–6 thousand military personnel. Together with additional units in Karelia, the total number of military personnel could reach 15,000.
@Intelslava