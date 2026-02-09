⚠️ ‘Epstein gave okay to murder someone in a 2014 email’

Investigator and host of ‘The Conspiracy Files’, Colin Browen, dives into a cache of Epstein’s emails in which he gave permission to kill people.

Adding:

EPSTEIN LATEST: New questions on his ‘suicide’, Maxwell’s genocidal fantasies and Netanyahu’s comical deflection

From @Geopolitics Prime continues to dig through the trail of debauchery left behind by Jeffrey Epstein.

🔍 Here’s what’s been uncovered in the last 24 hours:

🔴 Bombshell footage and FBI logs reveal a mysterious “orange flash,” likely an inmate, going up the stairs to Epstein’s cell tier hours before he was found dead

🔴 An FBI doc featuring testimony by Mark Epstein accusing Trump of orchestrating his brother’s murder

🔴 Netanyahu bizarrely waded into the Epstein cesspit, claiming the financier’s links to an ex-Israeli PM proves he actually wasn’t an Israeli asset

🔴 Israel’s president was revealed to have visited Epstein’s island years ago, while a doc showed Epstein’s generous donations to the IDF

🔴 We uncovered Epstein and Maxwell’s penchant for attachment to wealthy royals, like Sultan Bin Sulayem

🔴 A 2020 doc revealed that the Kushners were students of Alan Dershowitz, whose name is plastered all over the files

🔴 Wild FBI testimony out of Mexico alleges that an ex-US envoy impregnated an 11-year-old, and that an ex-Navy SEAL was running his own pedophilic blackmail op, and may have planned to entrap Epstein

🔴 Emails shed light on how the banker class grooms leaders, with Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild casually discussing Emmanuel Macron long before he announced plans to run for the French presidency

🔴 Maxwell’s twisted fantasies were put on display in a 2001 email blaming “the Arabs” for 9/11 and implying that they would be wiped out as a race by the early 2030s

🔴 Former girlfriend of Prince Andrew implied that it’s an honor being in the files , while German media claimed Andrew may have been ‘giving first aid’ to an underage victim

🔴 A massive trove of messages by a victim offered more info on Musk’s involvement in Epstein’s crimes