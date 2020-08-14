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CALL TO ACTION: NUCLEAR MELTDOWN IN SOCAL!
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284 views • August 14, 2020
CALL TO ACTION: NUCLEAR MELTDOWN IN SOCAL!
Nasa & Boeing were instructed to clean up a 60-year-old radioactive spill at the Santa Susana Field Lab outside of Los Angeles, and never did. For years, clusters of children have been dying from rare forms of cancers surrounding the field lab, and TODAY the two mega-companies are trying to skirt their responsibility of cleaning up the toxic waste for good, but the community is fighting back, and you can help RIGHT NOW!
#SSFL #ChildhoodCancer #NuclearMeltdown #SoCal #Boeing #Nasa
Nasa & Boeing were instructed to clean up a 60-year-old radioactive spill at the Santa Susana Field Lab outside of Los Angeles, and never did. For years, clusters of children have been dying from rare forms of cancers surrounding the field lab, and TODAY the two mega-companies are trying to skirt their responsibility of cleaning up the toxic waste for good, but the community is fighting back, and you can help RIGHT NOW!
#SSFL #ChildhoodCancer #NuclearMeltdown #SoCal #Boeing #Nasa
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