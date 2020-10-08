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TruNews Oct 8 2020 Nuclear Psychopath Nancy! Speaker Pelosi Hints Plot to Remove President.
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30 views • October 09, 2020
Psychopath Nancy! Speaker Pelosi Hints Plot to Remove President Trump. President Trump wanted a stand-alone bill to get immediate $1200 stimulus checks to the American people. The Commie clown Pelosi shut it down. She hates the American people.
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