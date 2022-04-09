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Both Mariupol Frontlines Under Fire: Special Report. Russia - Ukraine War
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183 views • April 09, 2022
WhotheFoxhat. Footage first posted April 5, 2022.
Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRtLFT2sbBg
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/both-mariupol-frontlines-under-fire-special-report-russia-ukraine-war_BsGqZpHrwEnd3Iu.html
Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRtLFT2sbBg
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/both-mariupol-frontlines-under-fire-special-report-russia-ukraine-war_BsGqZpHrwEnd3Iu.html
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