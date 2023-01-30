Have you ever wondered why God will allow the Antichrist to take charge of the earth and do his horrific work? The answer is found in the centerpiece of God’s master plan and deals with free will for angels and humans.

Lucifer’s rebellion and the fall of Adam and Eve are pivotal events, understanding them will unlock the secret of man’s redemption and the coming Antichrist system. The length of the Great Tribulation is a hotly contested subject that begins with the arrival of the Antichrist and for how long he will rule the earth.

The teaching of a seven year tribulation has been drummed into Christians for the last 170 years but is this really an accurate number? You might be surprised to find out there is a specific time frame given in the Bible and it is not seven years. Jesus said the Great Tribulation will be shortened for the sake of the Christians but it would still be prudent to prepare yourself for turbulent times.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1265.pdf

RLJ-1265 -- NOVEMBER 21, 2010

Facing the Antichrist Part 3: What is God's Purpose for the Antichrist?

