Mask Hero, Ah Warner of Cannabis Basics

Ah Warner, founder & CEO of Cannabis Basics and Hemp Basics, developed Masked hero Face System for people experiencing irritation, redness and inflammation around the nose and mouth.Celebrating 25 years of operation as a female owned and operated Seattle-based Cannabis Health and Beauty Aids (CHABA) manufacturer creating and utilizing the best of hemp, marijuana, and other natural botanicals.In 2015 the United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) issued Cannabis Basics the first ever trademark registration for a brand logo with both the cannabis leaf and the word “cannabis” that actually protects a product with cannabis in it.Throughout her long journey, integrity has always been paramount. Mask Hero, Hemp Basics and the award-winning Cannabis Basics’ line of topical applications are still handcrafted and small-batch produced with the highest quality ingredients.Guest:Ah Warner, Founder/ CEO Cannabis BasicsCannabis Basics206-851-Hemp (4367)------------ Contents of this video -----------00:00 - Ah Warner Intro00:34 - How did you start the Mask Hero product line?04:12 - Using Hemp packaging05:18 - Toner with terpenes06:30 - Are terpenes good for hair?07:37 - CHABA for dry skin10:17 - Fragrance12:03 - Mask Hero online14:10 - Amazon.com16:10 - Will celebrity investment &/or endorsements lead to more sales?19:34 - 3 pro tips when buying CBD products22:18 - Tincture?22:57 - Defining the C.H.A.B.A. law in WA State24:26 - Pot shops VS grocery store taxes25:46 - Whole plant products VS isolates28:46 - Trademarking a pot leaf30:41 - Active cannabis lifestyle32:39 - 25 YEARS in business!!!37:30 - 2021 crystal ball predictions38:34 - Ah cannabis couch43:07 - post-pandemic, how have things changed?Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 569 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats