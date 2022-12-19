Implied vs Expressly Reserved: Patrick Henry's Anti-Federalist Speeches 5-7

In a series of speeches during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry warned that despite arguments to the contrary, the federal government wouldn’t act like its powers were only those delegated to it. Instead, it would act like all others before it - all powers are granted except those expressly reserved.

Path to Liberty: Dec 19, 2022

