Implied vs Expressly Reserved: Patrick Henry's Anti-Federalist Speeches 5-7
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 20 hours ago |

In a series of speeches during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry warned that despite arguments to the contrary, the federal government wouldn’t act like its powers were only those delegated to it. Instead, it would act like all others before it - all powers are granted except those expressly reserved.

Path to Liberty: Dec 19, 2022

freedomconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentpatrick henryratificationantifederalist

