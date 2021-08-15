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JD Farag - 2021-08-15: Strike While The Iron Is Hot - Smeedt het ijzer wanneer het heet is
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23 views • August 26, 2021
Nederlandse Ondertiteling - Dutch Subtitles
2021-08-15
Bible Prophecy Updates of JD Farag
ENGLISH:
Pastor JD talks about how the well-known idiom of “strike while the iron is hot” is exactly what we’re seeing today with everything that’s happening.
https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
NEDERLANDS:
Pastor JD spreekt over hoe het bekende gezegde van "het ijzer smeden als het heet is" precies toegepast wordt op wat we vandaag zien met alles wat er gebeurt. https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
2021-08-15
Bible Prophecy Updates of JD Farag
ENGLISH:
Pastor JD talks about how the well-known idiom of “strike while the iron is hot” is exactly what we’re seeing today with everything that’s happening.
https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
NEDERLANDS:
Pastor JD spreekt over hoe het bekende gezegde van "het ijzer smeden als het heet is" precies toegepast wordt op wat we vandaag zien met alles wat er gebeurt. https://nl.jdfaragministries.com/
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