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"You're Not Gonna Make Me Get a Vaccine" - Felicia Dowell
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140 views • March 27, 2022
This is Felicia Kennedy Dowell. She is/was an employee with the U.S. Treasury Department.
In September, Commander-in-thief Joe Biden and his administration announced to federal employees, that within three months, they would be required to take a COVID "vaccine" or face termination.
This was her response..
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/youre-not-gonna-make-me-get-a-vaccine---felicia-dowell/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
In September, Commander-in-thief Joe Biden and his administration announced to federal employees, that within three months, they would be required to take a COVID "vaccine" or face termination.
This was her response..
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/youre-not-gonna-make-me-get-a-vaccine---felicia-dowell/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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