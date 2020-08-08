CDC and false exploding cases narrative ruining Big Medicine with a botched test with James Lyons-Weiler PhD-President-The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge

Something bizarre happened with our Centers for Disease Control before the virus hysteria - they replaced an accurate COVID test with a new, flawed version. This action caused the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and prevented containment. Further, starting in April when non-CDC tests were allowed, even they couldn’t escape failure for having to measure their own test against CDC's flawed test.



Americans thus suffer an epidemic of false positives AND negatives. The US economy is projected to lose a TRILLION dollars in 2020 due to the lockdown - which has killed one million healthcare jobs - due mainly to a suspension of "elective" procedures. Dr. Lyons-Weiler is calling for a "walk away" movement from CDC and in-home antibody testing with tightened HIPAA privacy. Allow the society to return to normal, and let the rest of the healthcare market cope with the fall-out from CDC's unprecedented failures.



You know family heads and business owners interested in testing in private; and you know medical professionals hurt by CDC abuse and here is information they can use.