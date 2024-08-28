David Icke & Chris Mathieu 2024 Interview

This interview is David Icke at his best:





"Why would those people come in and play a part in advancing an agenda that they would never gonna see the end of... but then you realize they ARE cause they keep coming in cause a lot of the key players in this conspiracy - in this cult - they are Archons!"





"These entities are feeding off human low vibration energies... & that starts to put into perspective why this human sacrifice spans (to the gods) spans this whole period of human history. It's because, what the sacrifice rituals are doing is creating such terror in the victim that they are generating very powerful low vibration energy... that's why they want as much trauma as possible and these entities are feeding off this energy."