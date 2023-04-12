Financial expert ANSWERS Should you pay off your debt NOW?

Glenn Beck





Apr 11, 2023





Carol Roth, financial expert and author of ‘You Will Own Nothing,’ joins Glenn to discuss what our economy could be facing next. We may soon experience ‘inflation like you can’t believe,’ Glenn says, so is NOW the time to pay off all your debt? Roth, who does not provide financial advice but rather gives the information you need to make your own, informed decisions, explains why paying off all your investment debts (like a mortgage) NOW may actually be less beneficial in the long run…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QI_OC5ZGGRI