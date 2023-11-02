NIGHT SHADOWS 11012023 -- Peace, peace when there is no peace. Fallen Man is Still in the Dark

Here we are in November, the Middle East war is expanding rapidly, and it appears that Albert Pike's vision/script is spot on. WW3 is the last and final conflict for humanity in this nuclear age, and the ruins it leaves behind are a testimony of how deep the rebellion of fallen man is. Peace, peace when there is no peace and that cannot happen until Jesus Christ sits upon His Throne here on Earth. Meanwhile the New World Order will attempt to bring in their false peace and the false light of Lucifer, just as Pike said. We should see a rise in the "ascension" gospel along with New Age concepts along with Martial Law and all that goes with it and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/