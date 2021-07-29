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Skepticism of the COVID profiteers is justified - "The Truth About COVID-19" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review
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31 views • July 29, 2021
Having found Dr. Mercola's previous book, EMF*D, very eye-opening, scientifically rigorous, and full of the kind of pragmatic takeaways that a biohacker like me loves, I picked up The Truth About COVID-19. It gets five stars from me for rigorously making the case for freedom, health, and suspicion of all the monolithic institutions profiting from the COVID pandemic...
1:54 Addressing the "skeptics” memetically
4:25 Eviscerating the COVID profiteers
9:09 COVID is an angel of not death, but karma
15:53 Technocracy is the aim
25:03 The most important statistic
27:13 Credible COVID countermeasures
37:58 Corruption is killing at least a quarter-million a year
42:11 Are the COVID vaccines trustworthy?
49:42 Red-pilling of the normies
55:13 Fatal familial insomnia - a hellish COVID vaccine side effect?
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/460-truth-about-covid-19
💲 Order the book
https://amzn.to/36YHq44
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
1:54 Addressing the "skeptics” memetically
4:25 Eviscerating the COVID profiteers
9:09 COVID is an angel of not death, but karma
15:53 Technocracy is the aim
25:03 The most important statistic
27:13 Credible COVID countermeasures
37:58 Corruption is killing at least a quarter-million a year
42:11 Are the COVID vaccines trustworthy?
49:42 Red-pilling of the normies
55:13 Fatal familial insomnia - a hellish COVID vaccine side effect?
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/460-truth-about-covid-19
💲 Order the book
https://amzn.to/36YHq44
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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