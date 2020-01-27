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The David Knight Show (27 Jan 20 Full Show)
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20 views • January 27, 2020
Topics
— 00:05:58 “Faces of Choice” the pro-life ad so powerful that network refuses to air on Super Bowl
— 00:11:25 Bush’s WH Press Secretary bemoans the fact that Trump is actually taking action for pro-life unlike the poser, “W”, and the establishment Republicans
— 00:22:05 CPS whistleblower exposes CPS child trafficking in KY
— 00:32:56 McCain’s widow says “we all knew” about Epstein. Is that all of Washington or just McCain CIA buddies?
— 00:44:00 Prince Charles’ never-ending greenwasher world tour with his private jets while they lecture YOU to stop using energy to send/store emails
— 00:50:23 Iowa horse race “…I got the horse right here”
— 00:53:23 Furious father confronts Elizabeth Warren on how they’re “being screwed” by her policies for doing the right thing
— 01:01:25 Biden says no compromise for religious freedom, clear the way for transgenders & DACA illegals are better than American kids
— 01:22:53 Vimeo deletes Christian’s account for saying Christ converted him from homosexuality
— 01:27:24 A glimpse into the annual bio-war games conducted by the DoD, CDC, CIA & BigPharma. What are the chances coronavirus will spread to US?
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=pqwaf&utm_campaign=foodsupply&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=foodsupply
— 00:05:58 “Faces of Choice” the pro-life ad so powerful that network refuses to air on Super Bowl
— 00:11:25 Bush’s WH Press Secretary bemoans the fact that Trump is actually taking action for pro-life unlike the poser, “W”, and the establishment Republicans
— 00:22:05 CPS whistleblower exposes CPS child trafficking in KY
— 00:32:56 McCain’s widow says “we all knew” about Epstein. Is that all of Washington or just McCain CIA buddies?
— 00:44:00 Prince Charles’ never-ending greenwasher world tour with his private jets while they lecture YOU to stop using energy to send/store emails
— 00:50:23 Iowa horse race “…I got the horse right here”
— 00:53:23 Furious father confronts Elizabeth Warren on how they’re “being screwed” by her policies for doing the right thing
— 01:01:25 Biden says no compromise for religious freedom, clear the way for transgenders & DACA illegals are better than American kids
— 01:22:53 Vimeo deletes Christian’s account for saying Christ converted him from homosexuality
— 01:27:24 A glimpse into the annual bio-war games conducted by the DoD, CDC, CIA & BigPharma. What are the chances coronavirus will spread to US?
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=pqwaf&utm_campaign=foodsupply&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=foodsupply
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