Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Resistance Chicks on Touched By Prayer with Lisa Perna
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1363 Subscribers
Shop now
10 views
Published Yesterday

Healing for the fractured Soul has been moved to Wednesday night this week!

Leah and Michelle join Lisa Perna on her show Touched By Prayer, LIVE! 

where we will move in the power of God. If you need a touch of God, you don't want to miss tonight!  Touchedbyprayer.com

Keywords
godholy spiritjesusbible studychristianchristianitypropheticfaithdeliverancegod loves yougood newsprodigal sonfaith in godword from godchristian authorchristian broadcasttouched by prayerlisa pernahighwaysandbywaysgodlovesmecrownchatschristianbroadcastauthorsofinstagramjesus threads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket