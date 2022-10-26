Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria - Oct 23, 2022

Quo Vadis





People of my King and Lord Jesus Christ:





YOU ARE LOVED BY THE HOLY TRINITY, LOVED BY OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE END TIMES.





The praxis of fulfilling the Law of God is the solid base on which each human creature strengthens his spirituality and therefore, his faith is firm and strong.





Children of My King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Current fashions are abominable.





The woman and her nudity externalize the moment in which humanity finds itself.





Men dress like women, with silk garments...





HUMANITY IS NOT AWARE OF THIS era OF THE HOLY SPIRIT , WHERE WITH A WORTHY LIFE, A SON OF GOD WOULD ACHIEVE A GREATER DISCERNMENT IN HIS WORK AND ACT BY THE GRACE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THE CHRISTIAN IS LACK OF FORMATION so that they may be truly faithful children of God and creatures of faith.





I speak to you, not of forming great scholars, but of forming disciples of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ (Matthew 28: 19-20) with strengthened faith in the relationship of infinite Divine Love for each human creature.





AT THIS MOMENT THE PRESENCE OF THE HOLY TRINITY AND OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER IN THE LIFE OF MAN IS IMPERIOUS.





Is humanity already experiencing famine?





This is growing from country to country until it covers the whole world.





The hand of a creature of power will make humanity live the consequences of the use of the weapon that leads humanity to its greatest chaos.





Death will ride across the Earth leaving in its wake the wake of suffering.





Pray children of God, pray, the earth is in constant movement in the depths and it will rise to the surface.





Pray children of God, pray, humanity comes to war.





It will be the worst nightmare that the human creature of this generation has lived.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THIS MOMENT OF THE HOLY SPIRIT IS WHERE THE GREATEST NIGHTMARES FOR HUMANITY AND THE GREATEST BLESSINGS FOR HUMANITY WILL TAKE PLACE. (John 16:13-14)





Who will attack Rome?





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I bless you.





I call you to repentance, to turn to the path of Eternal Truth.





I call you not to fear, but rather to inner change guided by Our Queen and Mother of the End Times.





Do not fear, be more firm in the faith.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following is COMMENTARY BY LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





Saint Michael the Archangel explicitly places what we are experiencing before our eyes so that we are aware of this, now!





As humanity we hang on the hand of a human creature that presses a button, which will bring the greatest nightmare for humanity.





That is why Saint Michael the Archangel begins by calling us to be creatures of faith and with a true relationship with the Holy Spirit, precisely in the Age of the Holy Spirit.





And you did not receive a spirit that again enslaves you to fear, but the spirit that adopts you as children and allows you to cry out: "ABBA FATHER!" the spirit itself assures our spirit that we are children of God.





(Romans 8:15-16 )





Archangel Michael tells us that at this time we will also experience the greatest blessings.





So: firm faith, being true Christians in union with the Holy Spirit and being fulfillers of the Will of God.





Amen.





